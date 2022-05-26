Hudson Valley Woman Known For Her Love Of Animals Dies Suddenly At Age 31

A Westchester native known for her love and devotion to animals died after falling while hiking at the age of 31.

Elizabeth R. Adinaro, a resident of Dutchess and Ulster counties, in Hopewell Junction and Kingston, died on Sunday, May 22.

The passionate animal lover, especially dogs, died following a fall at Bridal Veil Falls in the Platte Cove area of the Catskills while hiking, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Adinaro, the daughter of Edward and Janet (Engel) Adinaro, was born in White Plains.

She was an accomplished dog groomer, most recently working for All Groomed Up in Saugerties, her obituary said.

Her commitment to animals extended outside of her career through her volunteer work for various animal rescue organizations, her obituary said.

"Elizabeth had a passion for life, was never afraid to speak her mind, and was fiercely loyal to her many friends and family," the obituary said.

She is survived by her parents Janet Adinaro of Hopewell Junction, and Edward Adinaro of Palm Coast, Florida, her sister Emily Adinaro of Wappingers Falls, and her beloved four-legged daughter Molly.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, 1089 Main Street, Fishkill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Adinaro's name to Ulster County Canines 3539 Route 32, Saugerties, NY 12477.

For online condolences visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.

