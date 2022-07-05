Hudson Valley Woman Known For Fashion Expertise Dies At 33

A woman who was born in Northern Westchester County and was known for her fashion expertise has died from brain cancer at the age of 33.

Shelby Brooke Kennedy died on Monday, June 27, according to her obituary.

Kennedy was born in Mount Kisco, and she attended R.C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, her obituary said.

She went on to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

"She used her expertise in the fashion industry to create the 'Glio Leo' brand, a brand dedicated to raising awareness and funding for those fighting the battle against glioblastoma," her obituary reads. "She also put her fashion knowledge to good use while on her many personal shopping trips."

According to her obituary, Kennedy had a love of travel, family, and her close group of friends.

"Her courage and unflinching bravery in the face of the highs and lows that came with her treatment inspired us all," her obituary reads. "During this time, Shelby’s mantra became 'Faith, Hope, and Love' – a mantra that all who knew Shelby will carry with them in her honor."

She is survived by her husband, Mark Kennedy, her mother Karen Skinner and her partner John Hannigan, her father, Jeffrey Skinner, her brothers, Ryan Skinner and Tyler Skinner, her step-siblings, Jessica Zimmerman and Sean Hannigan, her father and mother-in-law, Arturo and Patricia Puente, her sister-in-law, Amanda Kennedy, and brothers-in-law, Brandon Kennedy, Fernando Puente, and Andres Puente.

A celebration of her life is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at The Factoria at Charles Point in Peekskill.

Kennedy's family said donations can be made in her name to the National Brain Tumor Society.

