Hudson Valley Sergeant Killed In Crash Worked As UPS Supervisor Before Pursuing Policing Career

A police sergeant and Hudson Valley resident killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester County was once a supervisor at UPS before beginning his long, decorated policing career.

Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a Putnam County resident living in Mahopac, died on Thursday, Dec.1 at the age of 53 after his cruiser was hit by another vehicle that had lost control in Yonkers, leaving behind a wife and two children, ages 14 and 20, his obituary said.

Born in Yonkers in 1969, Gualdino graduated from the city's Sacred Heart High School and earned a degree in criminal justice from Westchester Community College while simultaneously working as a supervisor at UPS, hoping to achieve his longtime dream of becoming a police officer, according to his obituary.

Working towards this goal, Gualdino joined the New York City Transit Police Department in 1994, and earned the sharpshooter award after graduating from the Transit Police Academy, his obituary said.

In 1998, Gualdino then joined the Yonkers Police Department, beginning a 24-year career during which he served multiple departments, including the 3rd Precinct, Traffic Court, and the Traffic and Motorcycle Unit after being promoted to Sergeant.

As a sergeant, Gualdino also helped organize movie and television shoots in Yonkers, scouted locations for scenes, and oversaw motorcycle escorts and processions, according to his obituary.

During one funeral procession that Gualdino was escorting in October, he saved the life of a three-year-old boy who had become unconscious, according to Yonkers Police.

No matter what he was doing on any given day for the police department, Gualdino, who was due to retire in nine months, was known for giving it his all.

"Whether his task was large or small, Frank always carried out his duties with grace, exuberance, and diligence," his obituary said.

In addition to his work as a public servant, Gualdino was also dedicated to his family, showing love for them in " innumerable ways," including always being a supporter of his daughter's college football team, the Holy Cross Crusaders, according to his obituary.

"Frank lived his life committed to a career, city, and family he loved, and received astounding love in return. The deep connections he forged on the job were an integral part of his life, as well as that of his family," his obituary said.

A service for Gualdino will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home, in Yonkers. A funeral is also scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon at Sacred Heart Church on Shonnard Place in Yonkers.

Gualdino is survived by his mother, Tereza; his wife of 28 years, Lisa; his children Emily and Mark; his brothers Edward, Anthony, and Franklin; and other nieces and nephews.

