Hudson Valley Native Who Was All-America Collegiate Athlete Dies At Age 48

A Northern Westchester native who was a standout athlete in both high school and college has died.

Alison Relyea, who grew up in Briarcliff and graduated in 1992 from the Hackley School in Tarrytown, was 48 years old, according to her obituary.

She died on Wednesday, Oct. 12 Evelyn’s House hospice facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri. For the past 11 years, she lived in Chesterfield, Missouri, her obituary said.

She graduated from Gettysburg College in 1996 and the University of Maryland School of Nursing, where she received her BSN degree, in 1998.

Throughout her younger years, she excelled in athletics, most notably swimming. She was a standout high school swimmer and went on to swim at Gettysburg College where she was a three-time All-America selection.

Her career as a surgical nurse in orthopedics included positions at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Union Memorial Hospital, the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan (her “dream job”) and Northwestern Hospital in Chicago.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1974 to James and Elizabeth Relyea and grew up in Briarcliff.

Alison is survived by her parents; her daughters Lucia and Wren Stoynoff; her sisters Anne Nadecki (Cezary) of Chappaqua, and Catherine DeLuca (“JP”) of Irvington; her partner Jeff Carapella; and her many nieces and nephews.

"With all that she accomplished, Alison’s greatest achievement was as a devoted mother to her precious daughters, Lucia and Wren," according to her obituary. "She had a strong, loving bond with them and participated in all their family, school, and athletic activities. She especially enjoyed attending their lacrosse team practices and games."

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Octo. 27 at Waterbury and Kelly Funeral Home in Briarcliff.

The funeral service will be held at All Saints’ Church in Briarcliff at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation or to Gettysburg College Swimming in her memory.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.