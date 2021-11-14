Hudson Valley Native Who Started Her Own Business Dies At Age 45

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Kelly Fazzino
Kelly Fazzino Photo Credit: Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home

A Westchester County native and Fairfield County resident who started her own business, has died at the age of 45.

Kelly Fazzino, who was a resident of Stamford, died on Thursday, Nov. 11, according to her obituary

Fazzino was born in White Plains.

"Kelly was an extremely proud and adoring mother to Jason and Hayden, and a loving wife to her husband, Joseph," her obituary reads.

Fazzino worked in the Human Resources field for years before later pursuing a career in creative design.

She went on to start her own business, called "Slim Pickings," creating cheese boards for events, her obituary said. 

A visitation to honor Fazzino's life was scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck.

Her funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in White Plains.

