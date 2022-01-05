Hudson Valley Marketing Professional, Mom Of Two Teens Dies At 49

A Westchester County woman known as a successful marketing professional and devoted mother of two has died at the age of 49.

Heather Paltz Ughetta, of Larchmont, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Ted Ughetta, and her children, 17-year-old Teddy and 14-year-old Caroline.

She is also survived by her mother, Carole Paltz, and two siblings.

Paltz Ughetta was raised in Manlius and worked in marketing and communications at IBM and Accenture, her obituary said.

"A slow judge of fast horses, Heather had a sharp wit, a bright and infectious smile, and a generous spirit. She loved to laugh, have fun and always sought to put others at ease," her obituary reads. "Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Heather was taken from us far too soon, and she will be dearly and greatly missed."

Her funeral is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Church of St. Augustine in Larchmont. It will also be streamed live here.

In lieu of flowers, her family asked for donations to be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Adirondack Health Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

