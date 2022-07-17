Hudson Valley Man Who Worked Throughout Nation In Hospitality Industry Dies At 51

A Hudson Valley resident who worked in the hospitality industry in different states across the nation has died at the age of 51.

Jason Antonelli died from an "unexpected cardiac event" in Newburgh on Wednesday, July 6, according to his obituary.

Antonelli, who was known in his early years as Jason Reichgut, grew up in Hyde Park and graduated from Roosevelt High School, where he was a member of the varsity crew and varsity soccer teams.

He graduated from SUNY Oneonta and went on to work in the hospitality industry.

According to his obituary, his career took him across the country.

"He moved to Arizona and then to California pursuing a career in organizing and staging events at various venues including Universal Studios, The Getty Center, and celebrations after the Oscar awards," his obituary reads.

More recently, he moved to Las Vegas to continue his work in the hospitality industry, but returned home to Hyde Park due to the pandemic, his obituary said.

He is survived by his mother, Carole Wolf, his brother, Spencer Reichgut and his life partner, Joli Tompkins, his sister, Angelique Levi, and her husband, Andrew, his obituary said.

A celebration of life will be held at a date in the near future.

Gifts in Antonelli's memory can be made to Mental Health America of Dutchess County, 253 Mansion St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or online here, his obituary said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.