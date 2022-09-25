Hudson Valley Man Known As 'Caring, Kind' Doctor Dies At Age 55

A New York doctor and Massachusetts native who died at the age of 55 is being remembered for his kindness toward others.

Westchester County resident Anthony Francis Korosi, of Hastings-on-Hudson, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 19, according to his obituary.

Korosi was born in Boston and attended the Roxbury Latin School.

He went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and went to medical school at the University of Pittsburgh.

He completed his residency at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

"A truly brilliant nephrologist, he possessed an exceptionally keen clinical acumen and helped countless patients over the years," his obituary reads. "Caring and kind, he always put the patient’s needs first and continued to do so even after his colorectal cancer diagnosis in December of 2018."

Korosi had a love of reading the news, skiing, Boston sports, and spending time with his family, his obituary said.

"His face would beam with delight when watching his daughters perform on stage or on the tennis court," his obituary reads.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; their daughters, Rachel and Sarah; his sister Alexa and her husband Gregg; nephews Charlie and Jack; and his brother-in-law, David.

In lieu of sending flowers, his family asked that memorial contributions may be made in Korosi's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

