Hudson Valley Man, 37, Killed In Crash Was Firefighter

The 37-year-old man killed in a crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway is being remembered as a longtime member of his hometown fire department in Northern Westchester and for his love of sprint car racing.

Bedford Hills resident James Poli Jr. was driving on the Saw Mill River Parkway at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 near the Mount Kisco/Bedford Hills border when he lost control, rear-ended another vehicle, struck a tree, and was ejected, killing him, according to Westchester County Police.

Poli was born in Valhalla and grew up in Bedford Hills before joining the fire department.

Poli worked construction with his uncle and cousin in the area.

At the time of his death, Poli had transitioned to senior membership at the Bedford Hills Fire Department.

Friends and family also recalled Poli’s passion for sprint car racing, where he served as a mechanic, working on cars since he was 12, most recently for the 410 Sprint Car #94 of Ryan Smith in Pennsylvania.

Services for Poli will be held at Cassidy & Flynn Funeral Home on East Main Street in Mount Kisco from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

In lieu of flowers, Poli’s family requested that donations be made to the Bedford Hills Fire Department in his name.

