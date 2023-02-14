HS Athlete Who Died After Falling Through Ice In Hudson Valley Remembered For 'Amazing Smile'

A teen who died after falling through the ice at a park in the Hudson Valley is being remembered for his "amazing smile," and " infectious laughter."

Dutchess County resident Noah Michael Thompson, age 17, of Amenia, died Friday, Feb. 10, at Sharon Hospital in Litchfield County, Connecticut, after falling through the ice at the Taconic State Park in the village of Millerton, located in the Town of North East.

Noah was a high school student at Webutuck High School in Amenia and was expecting to graduate this spring, according to his obituary.

The son of Terry Lee Thompson of Poughkeepsie, and Dayna Marie (Kain) Cook of Amenia, Noah played baseball throughout his life beginning with the Webutuck Little League and progressing to varsity baseball at Webutuck HS.

He also played baseball for the Town of Amenia and for the Town of Dover.

Noah was also an avid weight lifter and enjoyed spending many hours at the gym, his obituary said.

According to his obituary, he loved music, especially by rapper and record producer Mac Miller and spending time with his family and many friends.

"Noah will forever be remembered for living life on his own terms and for his amazing smile and infectious laughter and for giving the biggest hugs," his obituary said.

His obituary said he continued his love of people. by donating his organs to those in need.

In addition to his Mom and Dad, Noah is survived by four siblings, Emily Thompson, Caleb Cook, Logan Thompson, and Sadie Thompson; his step-mother, Jennifer Thompson of Poughkeepsie and his step-father, Jeffrey Cook of Canaan, Connecticut; his grandmother, Judy Thompson of Wassaic, and his grandparents, Jeffrey and Sharon Kain of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; his step-grandparents, Mary and Charles Thomas of Dover Plains, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road/Route 22 in Amenia.

A reception will take place at the Amenia Fish & Game Assoc., 4623 Route 22, in Wassaic, immediately following the funeral mass. All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local fire department or rescue squad of your choice or to Webutuck Little League. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.

