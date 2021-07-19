Contact Us
Breaking News: Trapped Rafters Rescued From Fast-Moving Hudson Valley River
Obituaries

Former Town Supervisor In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 56

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Paul Hansut died over the weekend at the age of 56 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Paul Hansut died over the weekend at the age of 56 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo Credit: Town of Lloyd Police/Facebook

A former town supervisor in the area has died at the age of 56.

Paul Hansut, who served as supervisor in the Town of Lloyd in Ulster County, died on Saturday, July 17. 

Hansut, a former Town of Lloyd Police officer, City of Poughkeepsie Police detective, and a former Ulster County legislator, had pancreatic cancer

“Paul was truly dedicated to his family, friends, and community and will be greatly missed,” according to a statement from the Town of Lloyd. 

A former PBA President for the City of Poughkeepsie PBA the organization said it was saddened to learn of the loss: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul’s family during this extremely difficult time," they said.

The town of Lloyd Police, where Hansut got his start, said: "The Town of Lloyd lost a great man today but heaven gained one! Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Gina Hansut and the entire Hansut family."

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

