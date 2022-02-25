Former Star Athlete In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 30

Claudio Delli Carpini a former star athlete in Westchester died on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the age of 30.

Born in the Bronx to Joseph and Josephine Delli Carpini, a Harrison High School graduate was a man of many talents, according to his obituary.

"He was highly intelligent, had a great sense of humor, loved to sing, and was an amazing card player," his obituary said.

Carpini played on the varsity football team at Harrison High School as a wide receiver and kicker all four years of school.

He was also a four-time All-America track-and-field athlete, and the Italian National Champion in the 110 hurdles.

Recruited by Clemson University, Carpini, of West Harrison, finished his degree in sociology at UConn and was a Division I athlete in track and field at both schools, his obituary said.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, he also starred in his high school theatre production.

"Above all, he was a kind and loving person who would give anyone the shirt off of his back, according to his obituary.

Carpini leaves behind his parents Joseph and Josephine; his siblings Antonietta Delli Carpini (Emily Gretz) and Giuseppe (Monica Meletio); his dog Sampson, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

To honor his life, family and friends will gather from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, at Coxe & Graziano Funeral, located at 767 E. Boston Post. road, Mamaroneck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at St. Anthony of Padua in West Harrison, followed by burial at Greenwood Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Carpini's memory to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org or National Alliance on Mental Illness nami.org.

Click here to view the entire obituary.

