Former Rockland Sheriff Thomas Goldrick Dies

Former Rockland County Sheriff Thomas J. Goldrick, known as the "Singing Sheriff," has died at the age of 93.

Goldrick, who served as Sheriff from 1982 to 1991, is known for leading the department through some of its most difficult years including the trials of the Brinks robbery defendants, which had a significant impact on Rockland County, said the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Goldrick had previously served for 22 years with the NYPD., before becoming a professor in 1968 in a newly developed program in Criminal Justice at Rockland Community College. The program began to grow and he became the Chairman of the Criminal Justice Department.

In 1972 he started the Criminal Justice Educators Association in New York State and became involved in writing countless grants which were received through the Federal Government’s Law Enforcement Assistance Program (LEAP). He secured grants to help start the Rockland County Police Training Academy and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

Goldrick received a master of arts from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

After serving 10 years as Sheriff, he was appointed in 1993 by Gov, Mario Cuomo to the position of Commissioner at the New York State Commission of Correction, which oversees local and state correctional facilities, as well as police lock-ups. He reappointed in 1996 by Gov, George Pataki and was instrumental in developing many new policies and procedures, the department said.

Other achievements during his tenure as Sheriff included the completion of a new headquarters building for the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and a new state-of-the-art Correctional Facility. He was instrumental in obtaining numerous grants for new technology that assisted the law enforcement community in forensic investigations; he obtained funding for re-establishing the Sheriff’s Patrol Marine Unit; and funding for the transportation of prisoners to and from local courts.

He relieved the overcrowding in the Rockland County Jail by initiating a community service program, releasing weekend prisoners with supervision to work outside of the jail in the community. He was also affectionately known as the “Singing Sheriff, as he shared his voice at many local ceremonies and events.

Sheriff Goldrick dedicated 55 years to public service and had four sons who all followed him into law enforcement careers, as well as two grandsons currently serving with the NYPD, the department said.

"On behalf of the women and men of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, we offer our deepest condolences to the Goldrick family as they prepare for the funeral services for this legend in law enforcement," said Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco.

Various police officials and police agencies are expected to attend his funeral.

A wake will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at Joesph Sorce Funeral Home, 728 W. Nyack Road, West Nyack.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 17, at St. Catherine’s Church 523 Western Highway, Blauvelt. Interment will follow at Rockland Cemetery, Kings Highway, Sparkill.

