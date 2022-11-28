Former Police Officer, Army Veteran From Hudson Valley Dies

A beloved husband and father from the Hudson Valley who was both a US Army veteran and a former police officer in Westchester County has died.

Putnam County resident Richard Kennedy of Carmel died on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the age of 72, according to his obituary.

Born in 1949 in New York City, Kennedy served in the US Army from 1968 to 1970 and then served as a police officer in Port Chester until he retired in 1977, his obituary said.

A lover of the outdoors, Kennedy could often be found hunting and loved spending time with friends at his "Hunting Cabin," according to his obituary.

Kennedy also loved spending time with his family, which was the most important thing to him, his obituary said.

Kennedy is survived by his wife, Michele, who he married in Port Chester in 1978, as well as his son, Richard.

A visitation for Kennedy will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. in Carmel at Cargain Funeral Home, located at 10 Fowler Ave.

