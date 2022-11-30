Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Family-Owned Area Eatery Closing After 37 Years In Business
Obituaries

Former Police Detective, Air Force Vet From Hudson Valley Dies

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Former Yorktown Police Detective and Air Force veteran Allen See died at the age of 91.
Former Yorktown Police Detective and Air Force veteran Allen See died at the age of 91. Photo Credit: Clark Funeral Home

A Northern Westchester man remembered for his readiness to help others and his service to his community and country has died. 

Yorktown Heights resident Allen See died on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the age of 91, according to his obituary

Born in Valhalla in 1931, See served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954 and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before later joining the Yorktown Police Department, serving as a detective for 23 years until his retirement in 1981, his obituary said. 

Along with his service to Yorktown, See was also passionate about hunting and fishing, where he felt most at peace, according to his obituary. 

"He was always at home on a fishing boat or on a lake," his obituary said. 

See is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Grimont; his children Allen, Jr., Stephen, Christopher, and Catherine; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Services for See will be private, according to his obituary. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.