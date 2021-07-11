Former Mayor In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 60

Dennis Pilla, who served four terms as a mayor in Westchester, has died at the age of 60.

Pilla died peacefully on Thursday, July 8, according to his obituary. He was the Port Chester mayor from 2007 to 2013 and from 2015 to 2017.

Pilla was also formerly president of the Westchester Municipal Officials Association from 2012 to 2013, and a member of its executive committee from 20017 to 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Margoth Pilla, and his son, David. He is also survived by David's wife, Kristy, and their children, Danny and Lily.

His obituary said memorial donations in his memory can be made to a scholarship that is set to be established in his memory.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 13 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Craft Memorial Home in Port Chester. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at the Parish of Saint John Bosco (Corpus Christi) in Port Chester.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.