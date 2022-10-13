Former Marine From Hudson Valley Dies At Age 46

A Hudson Valley native and former Marine who died at the age of 46 is being remembered for his giving heart and love for his family.

Putnam County resident Russell Oubina, of Mahopac, died on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to his obituary.

Oubina was born in the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna and graduated from Mahopac High School in 1994.

He then earned a degree from the University of San Diego and served in the Marine Corps from 2000 to 2012, his obituary reads.

Oubina was later the owner and chief executive officer of Semper Fi Courier Services, LLC in Mahopac with his partner, Dana Dymek, his obituary said.

Oubina loved being outdoors with his dogs and raising his chickens and enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting, his obituary reads.

He was "a beautiful person who constantly thought of others with a generous heart," his obituary said.

Oubina is survived by his mother, Isabelle Oubina of Mahopac; his brother Richard Oubina and sister-in-law Jacquelyn Aluotto; his niece, Alexxandra; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visiting hours are set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Red Mills Baptist Church in Mahopac Falls.

