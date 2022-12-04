Former Local Police Chief In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 93

A former police chief from Westchester County has died at the age of 93.

Robert William Lipsky died at the Sunrise of Crestwood Assisted Living Facility in Yonkers on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to his obituary.

He was born in Tarrytown and graduated from Irvington High School.

Lipsky went on to join the United States Army stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey, earning an honorable discharge as a corporal in 1950, his obituary said.

He started his 32-year law enforcement career as a patrolman in the Mount Kisco Police Department in 1952, where he met his wife Gloria Scopelliti, according to his obituary.

They lived in Mount Kisco for the rest of their lives.

He began working for the Village of Tarrytown Police Department in 1954 and became chief of police in 1971. Lipsky remained in the position until he retired in 1985, his obituary said.

"Bob touched many lives and gave generously of his time to his family, friends and community," his obituary reads. "He was President of the Fox Lane High School Sports Club and the Mt. Kisco Kiwanis Club, a founding member and coach of the Mt. Kisco Junior Football League, a member of the Board of Directors of the Tarrytown Y.M.C.A., the American Legion, the Mt. Kisco Recreation Commission, as well as, a volunteer firefighter."

He is survived by his sons, Rob (Jack Leonard) and Peter (Irene) Lipsky, and his sister Dorothy (Charles) Phenix.

Viewing hours are set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home in Mount Kisco.

The funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Mount Kisco.

His family asked that in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made to Rosary Hill Home via check made payable to “The Rosary Hill Home," 600 Linda Ave. in Hawthorne, New York with a note in memory of Robert W. Lipsky or the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

