Former Iona Prep Athlete, 21, Dies Just Before Scheduled Graduation From Binghamton University

A 21-year-old from Westchester a day away from his scheduled graduation from college has died.

Clive T. Chakavarika of New Rochelle died Friday, May 17. Information surrounding the cause of death was not released.

At the time of his death, Chakavarika had just completed his bachelor's of science degree in integrated neuroscience from Binghamton University and was set to graduate on Saturday, May 18.

Chakavarika was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, Nov. 21, 1997, to Emily and Mack Chakavarika. He is also survived by two brothers, including Trevor Chakavarika, a rising sophomore at Binghamton.

From an early age, Clive stood out as a gentleman, loving, caring, giving selflessly and mature beyond his years, according to his obituary. He was very smart, independent and highly principled. He knew what he wanted and would go after it.

He first attended Shiriyedenga Primary School where he was a Prefect by the time he moved to Denmark, Copenhagen, in 2008. In Denmark, he attended Rygaards International School, excelling in his academics and discovered his passion for the outdoors and track events.

He enjoyed the outdoors, sleepovers and took care of his brother Trevor.

He moved to the United States on March 31, 2010, first attending Our Lady of Perpetual Health middle school from the 7th Grade.

He was part of the basketball team in the middle school and made many friends. He graduated with high honors from OLPH school before heading to Iona Preparatory School for his high school.

At Iona, he joined the track team and excelling academically. He graduated from Iona Prep with honors in the Class of 2015.

A celebration of Chakavarika's life will take place at Trinity St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 311 Huguenot St., New Rochelle on Saturday, June 1 from noon to 1 p.m. A service will begin at 1 p.m.

