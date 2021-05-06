Former HS Sports Standout In Rockland Dies At Age 54

A former high school sports standout in the area who went on to play at the collegiate level has died at age 54.

Christopher Peter Sennas was a 1985 graduate of Nyack High School, where he earned All-County and All-Conference honors in lacrosse.

He graduated from Roanoke College in 1989 where he was a four-year member of the men’s lacrosse team and a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

He died on Monday, May 24, following "a brief and valiant fight with cancer," according to his obituary. He was surrounded by family and friends.

Following college, Chris pursued his passion for skiing and moved to Utah, joining his lifelong friend and soul sibling, Suzie McDowell, according to his obituary.

In Utah, Chris began a 30-year career in plumbing earning a Master Plumber license and becoming a partner in Joe Griffith Plumbing, serving the Park City, Utah community.

"Chris had a fun-loving spirit that brightened the lives of all who were lucky enough to have known him with a deep devotion to his family and friends," his obituary said. "He found great joy in music, especially the Grateful Dead, and in his beloved dogs, Zeb, Coogan, Boggs, and Chop."

He is survived by his mother, Fran; wife Mary; children, Christopher (age ggg16) and daughter, Seanie (Siobhan) (age 12); brother-in-law Tom McGowan, and nieces Ryan and Casey.

He is predeceased by his beloved father, Semo; and his sister Stacey, who died on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center.

A celebration of his life will take place on a date yet to be determined. Arrangements are being handled by the Hannemann Funeral Home in Nyack.

"It will likely include family and friends, music and laughter, and take place near the water – all things loved by Chris," his obituary said.

