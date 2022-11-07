Former HS Principal In Rockland County 'Known For His Unconditional Kindness' Dies

A beloved educator and coach from Northern Westchester known for making a lasting impression on his students has died.

Joseph Troy of Somers died on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the age of 83, according to his obituary.

Born in 1939 in New York City, Troy graduated from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Barrytown in 1957 and earned his bachelor's degree in Biology at Catholic University in 1962 as well as his master’s degree in Education and Doctoral Studies from New York University, his obituary said.

Troy then continued his career in education at Pleasantville High School as a biology teacher and varsity basketball coach and later became principal of Briarcliff High School and also principal of Albertus Magnus High School in Rockland County, according to his obituary.

Troy was "always dedicated to making an imprint on students and the importance of education," his obituary said.

In addition to his career, Troy also married Maura, "the love of his life" in 1968, and had three children with her, serving as the "true patriarch of his nuclear and extended family," according to his obituary.

"Joe was known for his unconditional kindness and was always there for his family," his obituary said.

Troy is survived by his wife, Maura; his children, Joe Troy of Mamaroneck, NY, and daughters Maura Coolican and Ali McCartin of Somers; his grandchildren, Kaity, Lauren, and Julia McCartin, Devin, Brianna, and Aidan Coolican, Abby and Dillon Troy, and Brendan, Conor, and Clare Greaney; as well as other siblings, nieces, and nephews.

A service is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Clark Associates Funeral Home in Katonah at 4 Woods Bridge Rd. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

