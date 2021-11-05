Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Obituaries

Former HS Athlete In Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly At Age 28

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Christina P. Carpenito
Christina P. Carpenito Photo Credit: Hawthorne Funeral Home

A 28-year-old former high school athlete has died suddenly at her home in Westchester.

Christina P. Carpenito, age 28, of Valhalla, died Tuesday, Nov. 2 at her residence. 

Known as being a talented singer and talented artist, she attended Valhalla High School and was a member of the varsity volleyball team.

Carpenito was born on Oct. 24, 1993, to Michael and Jeanne P. (Feeney) Carpenito in White Plains.

She is survived by her father, Michael Carpenito, her mother, Jeanne P. Steinberg, and stepfather, Lyle of Pound Ridge, and by her siblings, Jennifer McCrain of Bushkill, Pennsylvania, and Michael Carpenito, Jr. of Hawthorne. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and other family members.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Hawthorne Funeral Home at 21 West Stevens Ave., in Hawthrone.

A religious service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7. Interment to follow at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Not Handcuffs Hudson Valley, PO Box 1277, Pine Bush, NY 12566.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.