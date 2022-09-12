Former High School Quarterback In Rockland Dies At Age 21

Friends and loved ones are mourning the death of a former high school quarterback from the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County native Jeffrey Abrams Jr. died Friday, Sept. 9, at the age of 21, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not given.

Born in Nyack on Dec. 14, 2000, Abrams attended North Rockland High School in Thiells, where he was quarterback and captain of the Red Raiders football team, his memorial said. He graduated in 2019.

A natural athlete, he was passionate about sports and working out, and was a huge Giants fan, his obituary said.

He also loved video games, sneakers, and had a knack for cracking jokes and teasing loved ones.

“Above all, he loved his family. He was a devoted son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend,” reads his memorial.

“His kind smile lit up the room and when he wrapped his big arms around you, there was no place you’d rather be.”

Abrams is survived by his father, Jeffrey; brothers Michael Fasano and Michael Abrams; sisters Olivia and Alyssa; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, his obituary said.

He was predeceased by his mother, Meaghan Fasano Abrams, and sister, Taylor Fasano.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Edward C. Finn Funeral Home, located in Stony Point.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Stony Point.

In lieu of flowers, relatives said memorial donations in Abrams’ name can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.