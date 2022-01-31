Former Fire Chief In Region Dies

Joseph Francis Cerrone, a former fire chief in Westchester and decorated Navy veteran, died at the age of 92.

Born in Mount Vernon on Feb. 27, 1929, Cerrone attended Hamilton Elementary School and was graduated from Edison Technical and Vocational High School in 1949. He received an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Westchester Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Technology from Empire State College.

Cerrone served two tours in the US Navy (1946-48 and 1950-52) and was awarded the World War II victory medal, Korean Service medal, and United Nations Korean Service medal.

Appointed to the Mount Vernon Fire Department on Sept. 1, 1952, he rose to become the chief of the department in 1985. Upon his retirement from the department in 1986, he was appointed Director of Fire and Emergency Services at the United States Military Academy at West Point and served for 10 years until his retirement in 1996.

Cerrone also taught Fire Science as an Adjunct Professor in the Fire Science Program at Westchester Community College and was instrumental in the start of the probationary training program of the Westchester Fire Training Academy.

Cerrone is predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Rosemarie (Corcione); and is survived by two sons, Richard (of Putnam Valley in Putnam County) and Gary (of Cortlandt Manor in Northern Westchester); one grandson, Corey (of Plantation, Florida); and one brother, Robert, of Lawrenceville.

Visitation for Cerrone has been scheduled for between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 2 at the Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home on Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon, and between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Yorktown Funeral Home on East Main Street in Shrub Oak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at St. Joseph’s Church on Plum Brook Road in Somers with an interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Somers.

