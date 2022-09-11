Former College Athlete From Area Who Died At Age 40 'Led An Active Life'

A man who graduated from a Northern Westchester high school and was known as a talented athlete who competed at the collegiate level has died at the age of 40.

George Robert “G.R.” Tryon III died peacefully in Ulster County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Kingston, according to his obituary.

He was a graduate of Ossining High School, where he received 11 varsity letters in baseball, football, and wrestling.

"G.R. was a talented athlete who led an active life," his obituary reads.

He continued wrestling at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor's degree in business.

"During his time at Wilkes, G.R. began working in pool construction, which he pursued after graduation, and built high-end pools in the Hamptons and Westchester County," his obituary reads.

Tryon is survived by his parents, George Tryon and Aimee Creato; his sisters, Tammie Tryon, Cheryl Tryon, Madison Cummings, and Elise Kroll; his brother, Steven Kroll; his brother-in-law, Manjit Dhillon; his sister-in-law, Sarah Wasser; and 17 nieces and nephews.

His death was preceded by his mother, Katrina Turci.

Tryon's visitation is set to be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Curry & Giordano Funeral Home in Peekskill.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the same location.

