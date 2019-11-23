Family Of Slain NYPD Officer From Area Thanks Community For Support

The family and girlfriend of a slain NYPD officer from Northern Westchester is thanking the community for its support.

NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, who grew up in Orange County in Monroe, was killed by friendly fire following a violent struggle with a suspect on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Mulkeen, 33 lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, Sherry Hodge, -- also an NYPD officer -- who says the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming and the family would like to thank all for their support.

"We’d like to express the immense gratitude that we feel toward the kind and giving people of Yorktown Heights and its neighbors," a letter from the Mulkeen family says. "As many of you know, Brian and his girlfriend Sherry chose Yorktown Heights to be their home last year, inspired by the community and opportunity to be a part of it.

"We know – as they did then – that this community is truly special."

The letter goes on to thank the hundreds of people who turned out for wake and funeral, and even more who have offered words of support, and additional assistance.

The family pointed to a recent fundraising event held in the town as an example of the support being offered.

"We thank the many businesses in Yorktown Heights and surrounding counties for donating gift cards to raffle, for providing food and drink, and for donating your time," the letter said. "Similarly, we thank the many neighbors and NYC Police Benevolent Association for coming together and coming out in an impressive show of community."

In closing, the family, and Sherry said they were so grateful that the couple decided to live in Yorktown Heights.

"We know that they found, in you, likeminded people that care for others – that put others’ lives ahead of their own," the family said. " Thank you for being eternally welcoming, respectful, and compassionate. Our greatest hope is that this shared legacy lives on for generations to come."

