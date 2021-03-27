Ex-Marine From Area Dies At Age 28

A former Marine from Northern Westchester died on Monday, March 22 at age 28.

Kittiphon "Kit" Ponchareon was a graduate of Ossining High School who served in the Marine Corps for four years.

He began his training in Yuma, Arizona, and was then deployed to multiple locations in the Middle East.

His roles in the Marines included Fiscal Specialist, Security Forces and Supply Administrator, Operations Specialist, and Transit Coordinator.

He was born in Thailand on June 20, 1992. He moved to America in 2000 and attended his first American school in Connecticut, Parkway Elementary in Greenwich, where he formed many lifelong friendships, according to his obituary.

He became a United States citizen in 2010.

Kit’s immediate family includes his mother, Saowalack; his sister, Bon; his daughter, Summer; and his father, Pum.

"Nothing in the world meant more to Kit than his daughter, Summer," according to his obituary. "Kit felt grounded while spending time with her. In her words, “My dad was nice, funny, and took care of me.'

"She has fond memories of their time on nature walks, playing video games, and sharing her favorite meal that he would make her, Thai eggs."

A public wake will be held at the Dorsey Funeral Home in Ossining on Saturday, March 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Following the service, there will be an outside gathering at Croton Landing Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to share memories of Kit and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local VA hospital in support of people with PTSD or to the GoFundMe link for his daughter Summer's education.

