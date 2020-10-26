Ex-Hastings PD Officer ID'd As One Of Victims Of Double-Fatal Crash

One of the victims of a double-fatal two-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester has been identified as a longtime police officer in Westchester who lived in Putnam County.

The crash occurred in Yorktown at around 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25 on Route 6N.

When Yorktown Police and fire officials arrived on the scene, they found Michael J. Moore, a 50-year-old Mahopac resident who was the driver of one of the vehicles, dead.

A 56-year-old woman, the driver of the second vehicle, also of Mahopac, was found injured and transported to Westchester Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, according to Yorktown Police.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Moore began his career with the New York City Department of Probation in 1997 as a probation officer, Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr., said.

In 1998, he went on to become a police officer with the New York City Police Department.

In September of 2003, he became a patrolman in Westchester for the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department where he remained until his retirement in 2019.

After retiring from Hastings-on-Hudson, he then joined the Putnam County Sheriffs Department where he was assigned to the Special Patrol Division.

He is survived by his wife Janene and his children Jenna, Ryan, and John.

"Michael will never be forgotten and gave 23 years serving and protecting others with pride and integrity," Langley said. "The members of the Putnam County Sheriffs Department join his family in grief."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.