'Dedicated To Her Job, Community': Town Employee From Hudson Valley Dies After Cancer Battle

A dedicated town employee and mother to two from Westchester County died on Saturday, Oct. 8 after a brave battle with cancer.

Carol Truance of Port Chester died at the age of 77, according to her obituary.

Truance served the town of Rye as deputy tax receiver for more than 30 years, and also heavily volunteered in her community, according to a GoFundMe page set up in her name.

"It was her mission to provide the best service to the people of the Town of Rye," the GoFundMe page says.

In addition to her job, Truance volunteered as President of the Westmore Twigs of United Hospital and was an active member of the Port Chester Salvation Army and the Port Chester Lions Club.

Truance was also a mother to her children Carl Truance and Christie Truance, and would often work hard for them, according to her GoFundMe page.

"She made personal sacrifices for her family whom she lived life for," the page says.

Truance was diagnosed with cancer in September.

A memorial service for Truance is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m., at the Harvest Time Church in Greenwich, Connecticut located at 1338 King St, according to her obituary.

The GoFundMe page set up in her name was made to help her children.

"Insurance does not cover all the related expenses and we are reaching out to all who know, love and appreciate Carol for who she is and all she has contributed in the hopes that we can all help Christie and Carl during this very difficult time," the GoFundMe page says.

