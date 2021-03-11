COVID-19: Virus Leads To Record US Death Rate In 2020

COVID-19 led to a spike in the United States death rate last year - making it the deadliest year in recorded American history.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to soon announce that the U.S. death rate increased by 15 percent in 2020 largely due to the pandemic, Politico reported.

The news will come out in the CDC’s Mortality Weekly Report.

Last year, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. - right behind heart disease and cancer. In 2020 about 3 million Americans died.

People of color are expected to be over-represented among those who have died. COVID-19 disproportionately impacted American minorities with Black people 1.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than a white person, according to the CDC.

The risk was worse for Latinos and Native Americans - who died at rates of 2.4 and 2.3 times that of white people.

