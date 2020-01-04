COVID-19: Popular 'Star Wars' Actor Dies At Age 76

"Star Wars" actor and renowned voice coach Andrew Jack has died of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Jack, 76, was best known for portraying Major Ematt in "Star Wars: Episode VII -- The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: Episode VIII -- The Last Jedi."

His agent, Jull McCullough, said in a statement, that he died on Tuesday, March 31, at a hospital in Surrey, England, as a result of COVID-19.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” McCullough said.

He was unable to see his wife, Gabrielle Rogers, during his final days because she was in quarantine in Australia, McCullough said.

Jack was currently "working full-pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman," McCullough added.

In addition to the Star Wars franchise, Jack also worked as a vocal coach on "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Avengers."

Christopher Miller, the executive producer of "Solo: A Star Wars Story," said on Twitter : "Andrew Jack was the dialect coach on SOLO, and a kind and thoughtful man. We asked him to teach Alden to speak Shyriiwook, and I’ll always remember listening to them gargle-roar at each other back and forth."

