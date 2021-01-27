COVID-19: Police Sergeant In Area Dies From Virus

A much loved and longtime police officer from the Hudson Valley has died from COVID-19.

Town of Wallkill Police Sergeant Barry Weissman, age 70, of Middletown, died on Saturday, Jan. 23, from the effects of COVID-19, the Town of Wallkill Police Department said.

The department, which said his death is considered a "line of duty death," added that Weissman began his career with the department in 1982 part-time, and became a full-time officer in 1997.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2012, and retired in 2016, only to return to part-time duty just a few months later, said Lt Robert McLymore.

Weissman was born on May 20, 1950, in the Bronx. He was a 1968 graduate of James Monroe High School in New York City. On March 2, 1974, he married the love of his life, Maria Morales in the Bronx.

His marriage to Maria introduced him to Latin culture. He spoke Spanish and enjoyed dancing the maranga and other Latin styles.

His love of the law and attention to detail made him well suited to his career in law enforcement, his obituary said.

He was faithful to his duty as a police officer: "Barry was the go-to guy for the TOW PD for any large gatherings and local events."

He had a tough and strong exterior but friends, family, and co-workers knew him to be humble, sociable, brave, meticulous, and always reliable.

"He always took the opportunity to care for others, sometimes remaining anonymous in his generosity," his obituary said.

In addition to his wife Maria, he is survived by his son, Jason Weissman and his wife, Rosalie; his daughter, Michele Weissman, one grandson, Isaiah Weissman; his cousins, Douglas and Audrey; Maria's siblings, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, at Transformation Church, 160 Blumel Road, Middletown. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Transformation Church.

Burial will follow in the family plot in Hillside Cemetery in Middletown.

