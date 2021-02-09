COVID-19: Co-Owner Of Popular Westchester Pizzeria Dies At Age 49

Westchester County has lost one of its most beloved pizzeria owners to COVID-19.

Putnam County resident Joe Piscopo Jr., age 49, of Brewster, the co-owner of Johnny's Pizzeria in Mount Vernon, died on Friday, Jan. 29 from COVID-19, just a week after coming down with the virus, his son Joesph IV said.

Know for his hearty and friendly laugh, Piscopo ran the 79-year-old restaurant with his brother, Ricky, and sisters Concetta and Tina after their mother Maria Piscopo died in 2018 at age 69 from injuries sustained in a crash on I-684.

Known for its extra-thin pizza, and for being a kind of meeting place for locals, Johnny's has been home to the Piscopo family since it opened in 1942.

Piscopo, known as "Joe" to all, was an avid New York Giants, Yankees, and Rangers fan and loved and enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, according to his obituary.

His son Joseph IV said on a GoFundMe page that his father was "a hard-working and family-loving man, and he touched the lives of many in his community."

"It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that he is gone, no longer able to participate in our lives," he added.

The restaurant, known for its crazy Yankees memorabilia covered walls," got its start when Joe's late mother's father-in-law, also named Joseph threw open the doors in 1942 and the family has been at it ever since.

A 2019 fire closed the restaurant for several months, but its fateful customers came back stronger than ever when it reopened.

His son started the GoFundMe page to help raise funds for a funeral. To date, they have raised $8,000.

He is survived by his wife Preziosa Piscopo, daughter Brianna, son Joseph, as well as his siblings, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral date will be announced in the near future.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.