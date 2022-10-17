Community Supports Family Following Sudden Death Of Hudson Valley Teen

School classmates, family, friends, and the community are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Hudson Valley boy who has died.

Dutchess County resident Jack Strehl, age 16, of Arlington, died suddenly on Friday, Oct. 14. A cause of death was not provided, said a GoFundMe account.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $50,000, to help pay for the funeral and financial expenses associated with his death for the well-known family.

"Sometimes, there are no words," said the GoFundMe started by friend Jennifer Sullivan. "Sometimes, our love and support for a family is all we can do during a difficult time."

According to Sullivan, Jack's father Chris is the golf course superintendent at The Links, and his mother Debbie is a beloved teaching assistant at Vail Farm.

"Debbie has loved and cared for so many of our children through her work with the PTA and as a Teaching Assistant," Sullivan wrote. "Anyone who knows her knows what a beautiful soul she is, and her love for her children radiates through her."

Sullivan went on to say that the community will be there to "love and support them through the coming days, weeks, and months."

Students of Arlington High School are asked to wear blue on Monday, Oct. 17 to celebrate Jack's life. School officials said counselors will be on hand to help anyone in need.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

To donate to GoFundMe, click here.

