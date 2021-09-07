Community Rallies To Support Son Of Mom Killed In Hit-Run Rockland Crash

Nearly $10,000 has been raised to support the son of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the area.

Katrina Grigsby, of Nyack, was struck by a vehicle at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, in the area of Route 9W and Rockland Lake North in Clarkstown, police reported.

Less than a day after a GoFundMe was set up for her son, Khasyi, $9,980 was raised. The goal is to raise $50,000.

"Khasyi was not only her only child but was her best friend as well," organizers said. "The relationship they shared was unlike any other. They had a very powerful mother and son bond that has left him broken."

Organizers said Khasyi hopes to use the funds to fulfill his mother's dream for him to continue his education in college.

