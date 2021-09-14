Community Rallies To Support Family Of Man Found Dead At Area Cemetery

The community is rallying behind the family of a lifelong Hudson Valley resident and Afghanistan war veteran who was found dead in a rural cemetery.

The body of Kyle Van De Water, age 41, was discovered in Dutchess County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery by City of Poughkeepsie police.

Van De Water, died in an apparent suicide two weeks after he dropped out of his race for a United States House of Representatives seat in the Hudson Valley.

To help his wife and four children, a GoFundMe effort has been set up by his sister-in-law Lesley Frederick.

To date, the fund has raised more than $25,000.

"We are all absolutely heartbroken over the news but the support of the community has been outstanding," Frederick said.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said on Twitter at the time of Van De Water's death, his heart was broken for Van De Water's family, including his four children.

“Kyle was a war hero who put his life and well-being on the line for his country,” said Molinaro. “We owe him, his family, and all of our brave servicemen and women everything for the sacrifices they have made.”

Van De Water, a resident of Millbrook, ran against Rep. Antonio Delgado as the Republican candidate in 2020 and said in July he planned to run for a House seat again in 2022, but he posted to social media last month he was ending his candidacy.

His wife, Melissa, said the family was "beyond grateful" for the support.

”To see we are not alone in a moment like this is immeasurable," Melissa said. "Nothing has gone unnoticed and I do not have enough words to express how genuinely grateful my children and I are for everyone’s support. I know Kyle would be so happy to see how many people truly cared for him and our family."

