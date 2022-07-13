Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Community Rallies To Support Family Of 17-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Treynahel "Trey" Cineus
Treynahel "Trey" Cineus Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Pabola Scerbo

Friends and family members are rallying to support the family of a 17-year-old Hudson Valley boy who was gunned down in a parking lot.

Rockland County resident Treynahel "Trey" Cineus, of Spring Valley, was found shot and killed around 2:30 a.m., Friday, July 8 in the parking lot of 150 West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley.

"We are mourning the loss of our beloved Trey, who was suddenly taken from us," said a GoFundMe started in his honor. "Trey was an extraordinary human being, an excellent student, a fierce athlete, a loving son, a role model to his three little brothers, and a great example to follow."

The fund organizer, Paola Scerbo, said: "There are no words to express this senseless loss of life and the profound impact it has had on the East Ramapo community. Our hope is that his memory will be long and lasting."

Scerbo also invited friends to tell stories about Trey to help keep his memory alive.

"As long as we never forget Trey, he will never truly leave us," he added.

To date, $3,090 has been raised. 

To donate to the cause, click here. 

