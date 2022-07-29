College Student From Area Dies At Age 20

A Hudson Valley college student has died at the age of 20.

Orange County resident Kailas A. Ferrari, of Cornwall, died at home on Saturday, July 23.

The daughter of Paul W. and Tammy A. (Sharp) Ferrari, Kailas was born in Middletown, according to her obituary.

A student at SUNY New Paltz, Ferrari was majoring in international relations with a minor in Asian studies.

"Kailas was smart, beautiful, and loving," her obituary said. "Thoughtful, kind and generous; talented, creative and hard-working."

She was a natural linguist and writer; a diligent student with a desire to travel and experience the world, the obituary said.

" She was one of the very best people we have ever known. And she was loved by many that met and had the privilege to know her. She will be missed greatly," her obituary said.

In addition to her parents, Ferrari is survived by her brother: Jordan M. Ferrari; her maternal grandfather: Arthur Sharp of Kingston, MI; her paternal grandmother: Lillian Ferrari of Ft. Myers Beach, FL. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother: Polly Sharp; and her paternal grandfather: Charles Ferrari.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street Cornwall-On-Hudson. Cremation will follow the Visitation at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope.

Memorial contributions in Kaila's name may be made to The Jed Foundation, PO Box 412945, Boston, MA 02241, or through their website: jedfoundation.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.