Career Healthcare Worker In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 64

A lifelong Hudson Valley resident who spent his career working in healthcare has died at age 64.

Dutchess County resident Gregg Ralph Felice, of Pawling, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, at his home in Pawling, according to his obituary.

He was born in Mount Kisco and grew up in Cross River.

During his time as a student at John Jay High School, he played football and baseball, his obituary said.

Felice also attended Dean Junior College and earned an undergraduate degree from SUNY New Paltz and a master's degree from Adelphi University, his obituary said.

"He spent his career in healthcare and felt fortunate to assist individuals and families with his training as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker," his obituary reads. "Most recently he worked for Trellus Health as Manager of Community Outreach and Strategic Partnerships."

Felice also had a love of the outdoors and golf, and he enjoyed spending time in Cape Cod during the summers, visiting the beach and cooking for family and friends, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, his twin daughters, Lana and Juliette, his stepdaughter, Samantha, his son-in-law, Drew, his grandson, Aiden, and his sisters and their children.

A memorial visitation was held at Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home in Pawling on Saturday, July 9.

His family asked that contributions be made to United Cerebral Palsy in lieu of sending flowers.

