Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Obituaries

Brian Lienemann, Technologist From Area, Father Of Three, Dies At 47

Daily Voice
Brian Edward Lienemann
Brian Edward Lienemann Photo Credit: Contributed

Brian Lienemann, a senior technologist in the area, died at age 47 on Sunday, July 7.

Lienemann, an Orange County resident who lived in Goshen, is survived by his wife, Meredith Lienemann (nee' Stiles); daughters, Catherine and Abigail, son Russell Stiles; grandparents, Gene and Margaret Lienemann, grandmother Kathleen Horton, mother Shirley Campbell, brother Curtis Lienemann and a large extended family filled with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Steven E. Lienemann and brother, Adam Campbell.

He was born on May 4, 1972, to Steven and Shirley Lienemann. He graduated from the University of Phoenix with a degree in accounting and worked as an integrations specialist in the financial industry.

He served in the United States Army as an Operating Room Specialist. On Feb. 14, 2004, he married Meredith, and daughters, Catherine and Abigail arrived in quick succession.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

