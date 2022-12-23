'Beyond Grateful': Foundation Pays Off Mortgage Of Late Sergeant From Hudson Valley

As the family of a fallen police sergeant in Westchester County prepares to face their first holiday season without him, an organization is giving them quite a generous gift.

The Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which pays off mortgages for the families of heroes who die in the line of duty, is doing the same for the family of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.

The gift came after CEO Frank Siller visited the family, which is one of 40 that has been helped by the organization in 2022.

Yonkers Police expressed their gratitude that Gualdino's family is still being supported.

"The Yonkers Police Department is beyond grateful to Frank Siller and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for helping one of our own during this challenging time," the department said on Thursday, Dec. 22.

