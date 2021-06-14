Beloved Teacher, Ex-HS/College Star Athlete From Hudson Valley Dies At 50

A beloved teacher who was a standout athlete in high school in Northern Westchester and in college has died after a battle with cancer.

Amy Mittelstadt Traudt, who died on Friday, June 11, was 50 years old.

"She was surrounded by loved ones who will honor her legacy by continuing to live their lives to the fullest," according to her obituary.

She was born in Mount Vernon on Sept 3, 1970, and lived most of her life in Pleasantville, graduating from Pleasantville High School.

She completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Special Education at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx.

She was a softball standout for both Pleasantville High School and Mount Saint Vincent and was the first woman inducted into the Mount Saint Vincent Athletic Hall of Fame. She also hosted a yearly softball tournament in honor of her late mother, raising funds for the Lustgarten Foundation.

She was a K-2 special ed teacher for 20 years at PS 105 in New York City.

"Amy lived both simply and large," according to her obituary. "Her smile and laughter were contagious.

"She will be remembered for her skills as a star softball pitcher, dart thrower, golfer, and all-around athlete; as well as a dog lover, beach- over and kayaker."

"Amy will be forever loved by her husband and best friend John," according to her obituary. "She will be deeply missed by her loving dog Emma, her puppy Henry, and her recently rescued dog Silver, as well as her 'evil' cat Libby."

She was predeceased by her mother Ann Rupp Mittelstadt. and is survived by her father Robert H. Mittlestadt and his wife Irene; her siblings: Robert and his wife Beverly; Lois and her husband Bill Volcko; Eric and his wife Nancy; Edward and his wife Cathy; Ken and his partner Carol; and Steven and his partner Kathleen.

On Wednesday, June 16, there will be calling hours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, 419 Bedford Road in Pleasantville.

On Thursday, June 17, a funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville.

"In honor of Amy, please take some time today (and as often as possible) to pause and love someone as much as Amy did," according to her obituary. "Amy’s husband John and her family appreciate all the support and love they are receiving as they navigate through the next week and months and forever."

In lieu of flowers, donations in Amy’s honor may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at lustgarten.org/donate.

