Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Obituaries

Beloved Longtime High School Teacher In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 69

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Mary Jacinta Saffran
Mary Jacinta Saffran Photo Credit: Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home

A Westchester County woman who spent more than 30 years working as a special education teacher at a high school has died at age 69.

Mary Jacinta Saffran died unexpectedly at her home in Irvington on Saturday, May 14, according to her obituary.

"She was an outstanding and beloved special education teacher at Lincoln High School in Yonkers, NY for 36 years," her obituary reads. "A vivacious lover of life, her passions were traveling, cooking, entertaining, and helping anyone in need."

Saffran also had a love of running, and she ran the New York City Marathon four times, her obituary reads. 

She is survived by her husband, Richard Saffran, her stepson, Michael Saffran and his wife Erika, her grandchildren, William and Elias Saffran, and her siblings, Derek Forman and Patricia Fitzpatrick.

Her family asked that people send donations to Feeding America or Feeding Westchester in lieu of sending flowers.

A celebration of her life will be set for a later date, her obituary said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.