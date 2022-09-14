Aspiring Politician From Upstate NY Dies At Age 23

As a 22-year-old, Alejandro “Alex” Foppoli moved to South Carolina from New York and attempted to unseat a three-term incumbent in the state’s House of Representatives.

Though he lost in the primary election, Foppoli’s family said he more than proved his political chops, earning the endorsements of several local and national political groups along the way.

Now, less than a year later, that same Albany-area family is in mourning following Foppoli’s death Saturday, Sept. 3 at the age of 23, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not given.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, his family moved to the United States when he was five years old and eventually settled in Albany County, in Guilderland. He later graduated from Guilderland High School.

It was his Argentine heritage, his obituary said, that fueled Foppoli’s passion for “all things soccer, from playing in recreational leagues to rooting for his beloved Argentina national soccer team.”

At the time of his death, Foppoli was exploring youth soccer coaching opportunities, looking to “pass on his knowledge and passion to the next generation,” his obituary said.

He was enthusiastically awaiting the 2022 World Cup.

In addition to his love for soccer, Foppoli had a natural gift for politics, his memorial said. Relatives described him as the “rare kind of person you could debate political issues with for hours and still walk away with a hug.”

Leading up to South Carolina’s primary election in June 2022, Foppoli pounded the pavement meeting would-be constituents through door-to-door campaigning and took on his opponent in “vigorous public debates,” reads his obituary.

“While Alex’s grassroots campaign ultimately came up short, he more than proved his political chops, tenacity and courage,” his memorial said.

Following his campaign, Foppoli received multiple job offers from political organizations, but he decided to finish college and earn his political science degree before “jumping back into the fray.”

“Alex was a bright, shining star and we will think of him whenever we look up at a brilliant nighttime sky,” his obituary said.

Foppoli is survived by his mother and stepdad, Natalia (Hernandez Camargo) and Matthew LeMoyne; father and stepmother, Julio Foppoli and Jacqueline Landry; sister, Hannah; brother, Max; and many grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Memorial plans for Foppoli were not made public.

