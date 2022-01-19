Contact Us
Breaking News: Juvenile Charged For Bomb Threat At School In Area, Police Say
Obituaries

Actor Who Starred In Marvel's ‘Moon Knight’ Dies At Age 37

Nicole Valinote
Gaspard Ulliel
Gaspard Ulliel Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Georges Biard

A celebrated actor who starred in "Hannibal Rising" and Marvel's "Moon Knight," has died at the age of 37.

According to a report from France 24, Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from injuries he sustained in a skiing accident.

Ulliel, a native of the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, France, appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years and was the recipient of two César Awards, including the César Award for Best Actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World."

French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said French cinema is losing a great talent, in a tweet paying tribute to Ulliel.

