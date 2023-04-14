‘A True Gentleman’: Retired NYSP Trooper Dies At Age 61 From 9/11-Related Illness

Decades after he helped search for survivors buried in the rubble of the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, a retired New York State Police trooper has died.

Patrick Hogan, of North Greenbush in Rensselaer County, died Thursday, April 13, at the age of 61 from an illness stemming from his time at what became known as Ground Zero, according to State Police.

The New York State Troopers PBA, which represents nearly 6,000 retired and active members of the New York State Police, said Hogan’s death will be considered a “line-of-duty death.”

Born and raised in Troy, Hogan went on to attend Catholic Central High School and Hudson Valley Community College before earning his bachelor’s degree from Siena College, his obituary said.

He later served more than seven years in the US Marine Corps, including the conflict in Beirut, Lebanon, and the Persian Gulf War.

Hogan joined the New York State Police in January 1996, where he spent the next 22 years, according to the agency. He was last assigned to the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, based at the state Capitol building in Albany, before retiring as an investigator in May 2018.

News of his death triggered an outpouring of tributes online, including one from Dorothy Lennon, a former colleague.

“A true gentleman and terrific coworker from years past,” Lennon wrote on the troopers’ union Facebook post. “The world has lost a great guy. RIP and condolences to his family.”

Another tribute on Hogan’s obituary described him as “a great man” and said, “the world was a better place because he was in it.”

Hogan leaves behind his wife of nearly 30 years, Nancy, his three children, siblings Michael, Peter, Elizabeth, and Matthew, and several nieces and nephews, his memorial said.

A visitation is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April, 19, at Sacred Heart Church in Troy. Funeral services will be held at the church the following day at 11 a.m.

Relatives said in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Hogan’s name can be made to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes to the families of fallen military members and first responders.

