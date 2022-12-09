48-Year-Old Sunday School Teacher From Region Dies Suddenly

A lifelong resident of Northern Westchester who loved educating children at churches in the area has died suddenly.

Ossining resident Jennifer Maria Arduini died on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the age of 48, according to her obituary.

Born in White Plains in 1974, Arduini graduated from Ossining High School before earning her Associate Degree from the Westchester Business Institute, her obituary said.

Arduini was passionate about working with children in churches, serving as a Sunday School teacher at the Ossining Gospel Assembly, and also teaching at the Noah’s Ark Christian Academy, where she helped with the vacation bible school and children's outreach ministries as well, according to her obituary.

In addition to her work with children, Arduini also worked as the night school secretary at the Westchester Business Institute, her obituary said.

Arduini is survived by her parents, Rev. Jerry and Barbara Arduini; her brother, Brian; her nieces, Adrianna Marie and Adison Nicole; as well as uncles and aunts.

A service for Arduini will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dorsey Funeral Home in Ossining at 14 Emwilton Pl. A memorial service will also be held on Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Ossining Gospel Assembly Church located at 199 Croton Ave.

