Breaking News: 34-Year-Old Victim Of Crash In Area Remembered As Talented Musician
Obituaries

23-Year-Old Killed In Crash Near Rockland Border Was Son Of Police Officer

Kathy Reakes
Ahkem Chu III
Ahkem Chu III Photo Credit: Fund the First

A Hudson Valley man who died after a crash with a tree truck was the son of a retired New York City police officer.

Ahkem Chu III was killed in Orange County in the town of Tuxedo on Old Route 17 around 7:30 a.m., Monday, April 18, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Chu, age 23, of Chester, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord southbound on Old Route 17 nearthe Rockland board when for unknown reasons he crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the truck that was fully loaded, Nevel said.

He is the son of retired NYPD Police Officer Maggie LaBoy, according to Fund The First fundraiser.

"On April 18th, 2022, Ahkem Chu III, son of retired NYPD Police Officer Maggie LaBoy, was tragically killed in a car accident. We are asking for donations to help Maggie and her family during the most difficult time of their lives," the fundraiser said.

More than $16,000 of a $25,000 goal had been raised as of Tuesday, April 19.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. 

To donate to the fund, click here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.