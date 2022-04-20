23-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Remembered For Her 'Overwhelmingly Desire To Help Others'

As family and friends say a final goodbye to a 23-year-old Hudson Valley woman who died after being struck in the head by a passing train, she is being remembered for her desire to help others.

Putnam County resident, Hope Mantovi, of Mahopac, was struck around 8:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19, in Woodlawn in the Bronx, said Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials.

Mantovi died on Friday, April 8, at St. Barnabas Hospital from injuries incurred during the accident.

"Hope’s thoughtful and kind nature and overwhelming desire to help others has transcended her life on earth," her obituary said. "In her final act of kindness and love, Hope has given the most precious gift anyone could give – she has given the gift of life to countless individuals through the donation of her organs."

Mantovi was born on Nov. 15, 1998, in Mount Kisco, to Joseph A. Mantovi, Jr. and Claudine Nicole Colletti both of Mahopac. She graduated from Mahopac High School in 2017 and at the time of her death she was a student at Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Her obituary describes her as "an exceptional and beautiful young woman who cannot be described in only a few words.

"Her short life was filled with love, laughter, and kindness. She had an extraordinary way about her that would captivate anyone in her presence. Her bright blue eyes and infectious smile could light up a room just by being in it."

Mantovi was known for being strong, smart, silly, and sassy, her obituary said.

She loved fashion and had a flair for style and design, and an effortless ability to see the beauty in simple things, the obituary said.

This enabled her to excel in the world of art and design and to pursue a career in architecture, which lead her to attend Parsons School of Design which will award her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in architectural design in May.

She is survived by her parents Joseph A. Mantovi, Jr. and Claudine Nicole Colletti; stepmother, Anna Mantovi, and stepfather, Frank Ciano; her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Phyllis Mantovi; maternal grandmother Joann Wiley, and a host of siblings, family, and many friends.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church, also in Mahopac.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Montavi's GoFundMe page. A portion of the funds will be used to help the St. Barnabus Hospital ICU purchase equipment to save lives. Or, contribute directly to St. Barnabus Hospital, ICU Department, 4422 Third Avenue, Bronx, NY 10457.

