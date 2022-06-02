22-Year-Old Woman Killed In I-87 Crash Remembered For Her 'Contagious Laughter'

A college student killed in a crash on I-87 is being remembered for her "contagious laughter."

Saratoga County resident Katryn R. Fisher, of Ballston Spa, was age 22.

The crash happened on the Northway stretch of I-87 at around 9:55 p.m. Saturday, May 28 on the northbound side in Albany County in the town of Colonie.

Known as Katie, "she was a shining bright light, with an unbelievable smile," according to her obituary. "She had such a hysterical sense of humor and her contagious laughter brought joy to everyone around her.

"Katie was such an incredibly responsible and safety-conscious young adult. She amazed us with her care and consideration for others.

"She was on a great path and had gained so much confidence, especially in the past year. We were all looking forward to seeing how far life would take her."

A junior at the University at Albany, she graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 2018 and went on to receive her Associates Degree at SUNY Adirondack. She was looking forward to pursuing a career in teaching.

"With her unbelievable work ethic and her nurturing personality, we know that she would’ve made an incredible educator," her obituary said.

She loved cats, swimming, nature, hiking, watching Netflix, and spending time with people that she loved, noted her obituary.

"She was very family oriented. Katie had such a positive attitude and rose above life’s trials and tribulations," her obituary said. "She will always be remembered for her kind and gentle nature.

"When you think of Katie, please remember all the happy memories that you have with her. Life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest."

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Shawn and Michelle Fisher, her mother and stepfather Adrianne and Jason Rickson, her brothers Jacob Fisher, Atreyu Rickson and her step siblings Sara Gauthier (Dan), Amanda Niosi and Luke Niosi.

She is also survived by her girlfriend, Rachel, who "brought her so much happiness," according to her obituary, as well as her grandparents, Laurie Simons, Margaret Unsell, Pam and Larry Banker.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, June 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc. in Ballston Spa. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Factory Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Katie may be made to the Pride Center of the Capital Region or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.